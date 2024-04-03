Gallen (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out six.

Gallen worked around two hits and two walks over the first two innings, ultimately delivering six scoreless frames to hand the Yankees their first loss of the season. The 28-year-old Gallen's allowed just one run through 11 innings to start the year after going 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 220:47 K:BB across 34 starts in 2023. Gallen will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for early next week in Colorado.