Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Cruises through six shutout innings

Greinke improved to 7-2 on the season after striking out seven in six shutout innings Saturday against Toronto. He gave up four hits and two walks.

Greinke only allowed two runners to reach scoring position all game. He was pulled after the second of those players, Lourdes Gurriel, led off the seventh inning with a triple. The start was a good recovery from the four runs in four innings he allowed last time out against the Mets, lowering his season ERA to 2.87. He'll look to lower that number again Thursday against the Nationals.