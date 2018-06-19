Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Wins sixth game Monday
Greinke (6-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts through 6.1 innings to pick up the win Monday over the Angels.
Greinke was clean until he allowed a pair of solo home runs in the fourth inning to Justin Upton and Albert Pujols with the Diamondbacks nursing a 6-0 lead. He recorded a quality start for the first time in three outings and ended a mini-cold streak, but he still hasn't been living up to his ace billing by any means. He'll look to improve his 3.90 ERA next time out Sunday against the Pirates.
