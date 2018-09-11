Dodgers' Alex Wood: Knocked around vs. Reds

Wood (8-7) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Monday against Cincinnati.

Wood got off to a rough start, surrendering four first-inning runs followed by another in the third and a pair in the fourth. He'd leave the ballgame with 76 pitches (52 strikes) and a four-run deficit. This was an uncharacteristic outing for the 27-year-old lefty, who'd given up six runs over his previous six starts (32.2 innings) while fanning 27. Wood will look to get back on track in his next start Saturday in St. Louis.