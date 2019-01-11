Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Avoids arbitration
Taylor agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Taylor took a step back last season after his breakout 2017 campaign, but he was still a $10 player in 12-team mixed leagues. He has shortstop eligibility to pair with outfield eligibility, helping his appeal. Add second base if your league requires only 10 appearances at a position to qualify.
