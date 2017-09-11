Play

Taylor is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Taylor will head to the bench for a breather after starting eight of the last nine games, hitting just .176/.176/.294 in 34 at-bats over that stretch. Cody Bellinger will patrol center field in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast