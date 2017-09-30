Taylor (knee) is starting in center field and leading off Saturday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

A knee contusion has cost him time this week, but with a spot atop the order in Coors Field, he should be deployed in all full-season formats. He has not shown any notable platoon splits this season, so even though he faces off against same-handed German Marquez, he also makes for a nice play in daily contests.