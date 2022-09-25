Kershaw (10-3) earned the win during Saturday's 6-2 victory over St. Louis, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Kershaw tossed five scoreless frames before running into trouble during his third time through the lineup in the sixth, permitting both runs on a Nolan Arenado two-run shot. The 34-year-old tossed an efficient 64 of 88 pitches for strikes with an impressive 18 of the swinging variety and has won three straight starts while sporting a 1.80 ERA across 30 innings in five turns since returning from a back injury Sept. 1. Kershaw's 2.42. ERA and 0.95 WHIP would both rank top seven in MLB if he had enough innings to qualify and represent his best marks in a full season since 2017.