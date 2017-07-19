Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominates White Sox in Tuesday's win

Kershaw (15-2) gave up seven hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Tuesday in a 1-0 win over the White Sox. He struck out seven.

He's now won eight straight starts and 11 straight decisions, and Kershaw's seven whiffs Tuesday was actually his lowest total in his last six outings. He looked almost mortal at times earlier in the year, but the future Hall of Famer now has a 2.07 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 166:28 K:BB through 139.1 innings in 2017. The lefty will next take the mound Sunday at home against the Braves.