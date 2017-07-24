Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Headed to disabled list
Kershaw (back) will be placed on the disabled list and does not yet have a timetable for a return, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The superstar pitcher was lifted in the second inning Sunday afternoon against the Braves with tightness in his lower back. Kershaw remarked that he felt something that "wasn't normal" during warmups, which prompted his removal. As such, he has tests scheduled for Monday, and could meet with a back specialist as early as Sunday night. Dodger fans and owners of arguably the best pitcher in baseball are obviously holding their collective breath while waiting for a clearer diagnosis and timetable for Kershaw's return -- stay tuned.
