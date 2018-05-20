Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws bullpen session
Kershaw (biceps) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
This marks an important step in the rehab process for Kershaw, who had been limited to flat-ground throwing. According to Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles, Kershaw will throw at least one more mound session before making a start "somewhere." It seems more likely than not that Kershaw will require a minor-league rehab start before returning to the Dodgers' rotation.
