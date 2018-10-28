Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Absent from Game 5 lineup

Bellinger isn't in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against Boston, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With the left-hander David Price set to start, the Dodgers will go with a right-handed heavy starting nine to begin the ballgame. There's a good chance Bellinger will enter the game in the later innings at an opportune moment.

