Kimbrel earned a save over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

As has been the case more often than not of late, Kimbrel didn't make things look easy. He allowed three straight batters to reach base (via a walk, single and hit-by-pitch) with one out but managed to wiggle out of the jam and emerge with the save. Kimbrel has allowed at least one baserunner in each of his past seven outings but is nonetheless 4-for-4 in converting save chances over that stretch.