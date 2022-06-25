Hudson (knee) suffered an ACL injury during Friday's win over Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A full diagnosis won't be available until the right-hander is further evaluated, but the team fears it's a torn ACL and manager Dave Roberts said, "I don't see how it's not the end of [his] season." Hudson has been a key bullpen piece for the Dodgers this year with five saves and nine holds to go along with a 2.22 ERA and 30:5 K:BB, but it appears he'll now be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.