Sheehan (2-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Thursday over the Rockies.

Inclement weather delayed the start of the game, but it didn't quiet the Dodgers' bats. Sheehan left the game with an 11-3 lead, and he threw 60 of 88 pitches for strikes in another solid outing in the most challenging of venues for his first career road start. This was also the first time in his three career starts that he didn't walk a batter. He's pitched to a 2.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 17 innings so far. Sheehan's making a great impression and a strong case to remain in the rotation even as Julio Urias (hamstring) is set to return Saturday. Sheehan's projected to face the Pirates next week.