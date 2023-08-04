Sheehan earned a save against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters over four innings.

In Sheehan's first big-league appearance out of the bullpen, he piggybacked with starter Julio Urias, who was limited to five frames due to a recent fingernail issue. Sheehan gave up a pair of solo homers but kept Oakland at arm's length, tossing 56 pitches over the game's final four innings to record a save. The rookie right-hander worked as a starter for each of his first seven big-league appearances, but Thursday's outing may be a signal that he's no longer needed in that role with the Dodgers' recent acquisitions of Lance Lynn and Ryan Yarbrough and the looming return of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder).