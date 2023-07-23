Sheehan (3-1) allowed eight runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Rangers.

There's only one positive to take out of this -- Sheehan avoided allowing a home run. Beyond that, it was the worst start of his young career against arguably the most dangerous offense he's faced so far. He's given up at least four runs in each of his three outings in July after allowing just five total runs over 17 innings in his first three career starts. Sheehan has a 6.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB through 29.1 innings overall. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Reds next weekend, but he could be at risk of losing his place in the rotation if the Dodgers pursue starting pitchers at the trade deadline.