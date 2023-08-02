Freeman went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.
Freeman stole a base for his second consecutive game, giving him a career-high 14 on the year. The first baseman is also swinging a hot bat with eight multi-hit efforts over his last 13 games, batting .472 (25-for-53) in that span. He's up to a .334/.413/.580 slash line with 21 home runs, 74 RBI, 91 runs scored and 36 doubles through 105 contests. Freeman's .993 OPS trails only Shohei Ohtani (1.082) in the majors.
