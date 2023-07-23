Freeman went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 16-3 win over the Rangers.

The first baseman led an 18-hit, five-homer barrage from the Dodgers, taking Dane Dunning deep in the third inning for a solo shot before launching a two-run blast in the fourth off Glenn Otto. Freeman has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors in July, and over his last 12 games he's slashing .438/.526/1.000 with seven doubles, a triple, six homers and 16 RBI. The surge has also put him at 20 home runs on the season, the 10th time in his career he's reached that plateau.