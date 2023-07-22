Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Friday's victory over the Rangers.

Freeman stuffed the box score with yet another big performance Friday. His 18th home run of the year was a solo shot in the fifth inning that snapped a six-game homerless drought. The slugging first baseman has produced nine multi-hit performances over his last 20 games, going 28-for-81 (.346) during that stretch. Freeman boosted his season slash line to .322/.405/.565 with 55 extra-base hits and 81 runs scored.