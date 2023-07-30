Freeman went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Reds.

Freeman was the Dodgers' best player Sunday -- he was the only one to pick up multiple hits. The steal was his 13th of the season, matching his career high from last year. The first baseman ran more early in 2023, but he's notched just two thefts since the start of July despite hitting .359 this month. Freeman is at a stellar .329/.409/.575 slash line with 21 home runs, 73 RBI and 89 runs scored through 104 contests.