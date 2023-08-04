Freeman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two doubles Thursday in an 8-2 win over Oakland.

Freeman racked up three extra-base hits in the contest, though the only one that produced a run was his solo homer in the eighth inning. The veteran first baseman has been on an absolute tear of late, collecting multiple hits in four straight games and going an incredible 12-for-17 with six extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs over that stretch. Freeman may not be getting the same amount of MVP buzz as his former teammate Ronald Acuna, but he's arguably in the running for the award given his impressive production this season. Freeman leads the NL in OPS (1.016), SLG (.598) and doubles (40), ranks second in batting average (.341), hits (146) and runs (94), and has added 22 homers, 76 RBI and 14 stolen bases through 107 games.