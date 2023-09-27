Heyward went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a 4-1 loss to the Rockies during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The Dodgers romped to an 11-2 win in the nightcap, but Heyward didn't get much help in the matinee as he snapped an 0-for-16 mini-slump by producing his fourth September game with three or more hits. The roller coaster ride has left the veteran outfielder with a .328/.350/.534 slash line in 60 plate appearances on the month with six doubles, two homers, five RBI and eight runs.