Heyward (back) is starting in right field Thursday against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Back tightness prevented Heyward from playing in the Dodgers' final spring training game Tuesday, but the issue appears to have subsided ahead of Thursday's contest. Heyward slashed .250/.276/.429 across 29 spring plate appearances and is already 2-for-6 with two RBI in the regular season after Los Angeles' series against the Padres in South Korea.