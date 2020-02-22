Play

Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: No setbacks after bullpen session

Nelson appears healthy after Thursday's bullpen session, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Nelson began the week dealing with injuries to both his groin and back, but all appears well following Thursday's bullpen session. The positive news should allow the 30-year-old to re-start his spring-training battle for a roster spot. Should he make the club, Nelson could either be a starter or fill a high-leverage bullpen role.

