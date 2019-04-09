Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Hit with loss, blown save

Kelly got the loss and another blown save in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals, giving up one earned run on two hits in his one inning of work. He walked one and didn't log a strikeout.

Kelly's nightmare start to the 2019 campaign continued in this contest, as he was saddled with the loss and his third blown save in five appearances after giving up a game-tying RBI single to Jose Martinez. He simply hasn't been able to get on track to start the season, as he's now given up 12 hits and nine earned runs in just six innings.