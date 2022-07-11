Urias allowed five runs on three hits, a walk and two hit batters while striking out three over two innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Sunday.

Urias gave up all five runs in the first inning, which included a grand slam from P.J. Higgins. This ended Urias' four-start winning streak, and it was his shortest outing since his season debut. The southpaw has given up four or more runs only four times in 17 starts, so this is likely just a bump in the road rather than a sign of regression. He has a 3.01 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 86:22 K:BB across 89.2 innings, and he'll try to bounce back in a road start versus the Angels next weekend.