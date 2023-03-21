Urias is likely to be the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's not a big surprise, as Urias was the best pitcher on the Dodgers in 2022 with a 17-7 record, 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 175 innings. The left-hander will start Friday's Cactus League game after returning from the World Baseball Classic while pitching for Team Mexico, which lineups him up to pitch on normal rest Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Even without elite strikeout totals, Urias is deserving of a high draft pick in all eligible formats.