Urias (8-6) earned the win over Oakland on Thursday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Urias was originally slated to start Tuesday in the series opener, but the outing was pushed back due to a split nail on his pitching hand. Per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, manager Dave Roberts indicated prior to the contest that he didn't expect the left-handed hurler to go more than five frames, and that's exactly how things played out with Urias departing after five innings despite having thrown just 68 pitches. Though that kept him from notching a quality start, it didn't prevent Urias from picking up a victory to improve to 8-6. Assuming he emerges from the outing without a setback, Urias should be able to go deeper in his next outing, which tentatively lines up to come in Arizona early next week.