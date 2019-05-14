Dodgers' Julio Urias: Placed on administrative leave
Urias was placed on seven-day administrative leave Tuesday after being arrested for domestic battery the night before, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The league will likely keep Urias on leave while it investigates the details of the incident. Depending on the results of the investigation, a suspension could follow.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Booked on domestic-violence charge•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Picks up three-inning save•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Converts surprise save chance•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Picks up win in relief•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Takes advantage of final start•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Tabbed for one more start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...