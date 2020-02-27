Urias will make his first spring training appearance on the mound Monday against the Reds, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Robers recently confirmed that Urias will begin the season in the starting rotation. The young left-hander finished the 2019 season with a 2.49 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 85:27 K:BB across 79.2 innings (eights starts). Urias' road splits last year featured a 1.86 ERA, making it clear that the 23-year-old isn't afraid of the big moment and should fit nicely towards the bottom of a star-studded Dodgers pitching staff.