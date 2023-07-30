Urias will have his next start pushed to Thursday against the A's to give a fingernail issue a couple extra days to heal, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urias allowed three runs over six innings last Tuesday against Toronto, but he apparently dealt with a fingernail issue during the outing. The left-hander will have his next start moved back a couple days, with newcomer Lance Lynn starting Tuesday and Tony Gonsolin taking the mound Wednesday.