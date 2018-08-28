Dodgers' Julio Urias: Won't join Dodgers on Saturday
Manager Dave Roberts said Urias (shoulder) won't be ready to join the Dodgers when rosters expand Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Urias will need a couple of more outings in the minors before being summoned to the big club. Once he's with the Dodgers, the left-hander is expected to settle into a middle-relief role for the stretch run.
