Dodgers' Justin Turner: Collects two hits in return
Turner (wrist) went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's blowout win over the Rangers.
Turner made his second return from a wrist injury he sustained in spring training after feeling discomfort following his first comeback attempt in May. The slugging third baseman has some work to do after slashing a meager .243/.325/.343 in 19 games prior to his brief layoff, but the fact that he roped an extra-base hit is a promising sign that his wrist may finally be back at full strength.
