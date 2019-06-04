Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets maintenance day

Turner is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner picked up a pair of hits in his return to the lineup Monday, but he'll get the day off to manage the sore hamstring that cost him four games last week. Manager Dave Roberts said he was only planning on resting Turner for one of the team's next two games, so he should be clear to rejoin the lineup Wednesday. Max Muncy gets the start at third base in Turner's place for this contest.