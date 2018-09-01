Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hits clutch homer

Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Turner played the role of hero in a crucial NL West matchup against Arizona, taking Zack Grienke deep in the eighth inning to put the Dodgers up for good. The 33-year-old has been unconscious at the plate since returning from the disabled list Aug. 2, slashing .402/.491/.722 with six homers and 20 RBI over that span. Injuries limited Turner's fantasy production for the majority of the season, but he is looking every bit of the top-tier third baseman we have become accustomed to down the stretch.

