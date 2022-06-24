Turner went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run in a 10-5 win against the Reds on Thursday.

Los Angeles pummeled Cincinnati pitching for 16 hits in the contest, and Turner was one of four Dodgers to tally three base knocks. Two of his hits went for doubles, giving him four two-baggers over his past five games. Though he's hit only four homers this season, Turner is up to 20 doubles, putting him on pace to easily surpass his single-season career-high mark in the category.