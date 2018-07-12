Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Closes door for 25th save

Jansen allowed a walk over a scoreless inning en route to his 25th save of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Jansen failed to record a strikeout for the 13th time this season, which highlights his career-worst 9.3 K/9. That mark may be sub par by his elite standards, but most major-league pitchers would be ecstatic to average a strikeout per inning. The rest of Jansen's game has been dominant, as he owns a 2.28 ERA and 25 saves (tied for third in the majors) this season.