Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nabs 38th save

Jansen picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning against the Giants on Friday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out a 3-1 victory for the Dodgers. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.

That makes 38 saves for the right-hander, who successfully protected a two-run lead in this contest with a drama-free effort. Jansen's 2.83 ERA over 70 innings this season is a bit higher than what owners may have grown accustomed to in past seasons, but the steady stream of saves and 0.97 WHIP have nonetheless allowed him to remain one of the better closer options out there for fantasy purposes.