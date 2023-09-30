Lynn (13-11) allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Lynn struggled in the first inning and allowed an RBI single to Wilmer Flores, who also had a solo home run in the third. Those were the only two hits Lynn gave up as he earned his third quality start in five outings this month. He won three of his last four starts and closes the regular season with a 5.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 191:67 K:BB over 183.2 innings across 32 starts between the Dodgers and the White Sox. His ERA was a more reasonable 4.36 with Los Angeles, which should be enough to earn him a spot in the team's playoff rotation during the NLDS.