The Dodgers will call up Knack this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear whether Knack would be making a start, but the Dodgers have not yet named a starter for Tuesday's game against the Nationals and Knack would be on five days' rest that day. When/if Knack does pitch, he will be making his major-league debut. The 26-year-old holds a 4.02 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings covering his first three starts of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.