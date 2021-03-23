Davidson was assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Davidson was always a long shot to crack the Dodgers' very talented roster, and his .693 spring OPS certainly didn't improve his chances. He could potentially earn a call-up at some point this year isn't likely to earn anything more than a bench role.
More News
-
Dodgers' Matt Davidson: Expects to pitch in exhibition game•
-
Dodgers' Matt Davidson: Competing for roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Matt Davidson: Joins Dodgers as non-roster invitee•
-
Reds' Matt Davidson: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Reds' Matt Davidson: Back with big club for playoffs•
-
Reds' Matt Davidson: Remains in organization•