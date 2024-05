The Dodgers recalled Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Vargas has served as Oklahoma City's left fielder all season, slashing .302/.442/.590 with eight homers and 39 RBI across 181 plate appearances. The 24-year-old hasn't found the same success in the majors with a .640 OPS, but he could still draw starts in the outfield on days the Dodgers are matched up against a left-handed starter. James Outman was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.