Vargas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets.

Getting the start in left field and batting seventh, Vargas took Jose Quintana deep in the sixth inning for his first long ball in the majors this season. The 24-year-old has seen little action since getting called up in mid-May, going 2-for-10 over four games, but both hits have gone for extra bases.