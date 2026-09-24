Vargas went 2-for-5 with two RBI, two runs, one walk, one stolen base and three strikeouts during Thursday's 9-1 win over the Royals.

Vargas extended his hitting streak to six games and has successfully recorded a base hit in 12 of his last 13 games. The 26-year-old got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning and later contributed another RBI single in the second to extend the lead. This year, Vargas is slashing .252/.363/.479 with 33 homers, 92 RBI, 98 walks and 21 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances.