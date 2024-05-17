The Dodgers will recall Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers are also set to activate Jason Heyward (back) from the injured list. There's no word yet on what the corresponding moves will be, but a demotion for James Outman is one scenario. Vargas has been used exclusively in left field with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, slashing .295/.437/.583 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases. He could see ample playing time in left field for the Dodgers.