Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Betts' bat continues to be one of the best in baseball, mashing his league-leading fifth home run of the campaign. He sits comfortably atop the league in hits (15) with the next closest players a full three hits behind and has 14 more total bases than any other player. While his ridiculous .500/.605/1.167 slash line is certain to regress at some point, fantasy managers should keep riding it out with the six-time All-Star.