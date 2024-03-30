Betts went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals.
Betts got the Dodgers started early Friday, belting his third home run of the season off Zack Thompson to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The 31-year-old Betts is off to a torrid start this season, going 8-for-14 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI through four games. He looks poised for a massive season while leading off in front of Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.
