Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Betts got the Dodgers off to a positive start with a solo shot to right field to lead off the game, and he followed with a third-inning single and stolen base. The veteran outfielder has been on a remarkable run of late, slashing .500/.583/1.200 with six homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs and a steal over his past eight contests. Betts now leads the National League with 14 long balls on the campaign.