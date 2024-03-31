Betts went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two walks and three total runs in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Betts is on an absolute heater to begin the campaign, as he's homered in four straight contests and has reached base an absurd 18 times through 25 plate appearances. His long ball Saturday came in the clutch, pulling the Dodgers to within one run in the ninth inning against Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. Betts is already paying huge dividends for fantasy managers who made a big investment in him in fantasy drafts -- he leads all players in homers (four), RBI (10) and walks (seven) while posting an astronomical 2.109 OPS through the Dodgers' first five games.